Sherbrooke’s Beanie’s Bistro Receives Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia Community Engagement Award

Beanie`s Bistro in Sherbrooke recently received the Community Engagement Award at the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia gala night. The local eatery was also a finalist for the Best Limited Service Restaurant.

Owner Tammie Vautour said all members of the association were able to nominate themselves for the various categories, For there, the association narrows down the field and hold a public vote, with the finalists picked by a panel of judges.

Vautour described Beanie`s as a community gathering place built on close relationships within the community, noting the tagline for the restaurant is where everyone has a seat at the table, which she said they genuinely mean.