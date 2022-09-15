Shinerama at St. FX University raises $3,300 in the Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis

Shinerama was back over the weekend.

Sarah Bolen, one of the Shinerama executives this year, said StFX hosted a Shine Day last year that was modified due to COVID-19 concerns, noting this was the first year fully back. The event included all of the school’s orientation committee, with a good turnout of returning and incoming students also taking part.

Bolen said the event raised about $3,300 for Shinerama, which she added is similar to amounts raised in the past.

There is a concert at the Golden X Inn this evening and 50 per cent of the proceeds are going to Shinerama