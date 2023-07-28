Ship Hector 250th Anniversary coming this September

A weekend of activities are set for the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the Ship Hector in Pictou county this September. The Hector was the first ship that brought emigrants directly from Scotland to Nova Scotia in 1773.

Wes Surrett, chair of the Ship Hector Society board, said the 150th anniversary for the Town of Pictou coincides with the Hector anniversary so it`s been an active summer at the Pictou waterfront. The Hector 250 festivities kick off on September 15 and will include tours of the ship and the unveiling of the restoration of the vessel to date. The 16th will include the Hector regatta and Bluenose 2 visit, a ceilidh, and Voyage- A Journey of Hope, the Ship Hector musical. On Sunday, September 17th, there will be a church service and the Hector 250 tattoo.

The Charting Our Course campaign, which is funding the restoration, raised over $1.8 million for the ship. Organizers have a target of $2.5 million to complete the project. Once fully restored the Hector will be able to do tours of Pictou Harbour and will be the only tall ship in Canada powered by solar energy and many other ‘green energy’ features.