Ship Hector 250th Anniversary Declared a Success

Despite the post tropical storm that hit the province over the weekend, organizers say the Ship

Hector 250th anniversary was a success.

Wes Surrett, chair of the Ship Hector Society, the opening ceremonies went well with the Governor General, Lieutenant Governor, premier and municipal representatives in attendance on Friday morning. With the weather hampering travel plans for performers and the sound team, organizers decided to cancel the planned ceilidh and tattoo, and pull together the available performers for a celebration on Sunday night at the Pictou United Church.

There able to let folks onto the ship, with Surrett noting about 1,200 people went though when the weather allowed.

Surrett commended the volunteers who helped out, as well as the visitors who were able to help them celebrate.