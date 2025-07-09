Ship Hector replica to be launched into Pictou Harbour Saturday

The launch of the Ship Hector replica into Pictou Harbour is set for Saturday, July 12. Wes Surrett, chair of the Ship Hector Society said it`s going to be quite the show.

Things begin at the Hector Heritage Quay at 9 a.m. with some pre-launch entertainment, followed by the official opening ceremony at 10, which will also include performances. The launch is set for 11, followed by demonstrations, music, and other events including deck tours of the Bluenose 2.

Surrett noted it`s a very rare thing to see a traditional wooden ship launched into the water.

People can also park at the Pictou Rotary or Exhibition grounds and take a free shuttle to the Hector Heritage Quay, with the shuttles operating from 8 am, to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Caladh Avenue and Market Street will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. until after the launch.

Surrett thanked all the volunteers who helped make the event happen, noting they are still fundraising. He said with the ship back in the water, they hope to have it touring the Picotu Harbour one day.