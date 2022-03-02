Ship Hector Restoration Receives Major Donation

The Charting Our Course community campaign to restore the Ship Hector by next year received

A release from the campaign states a Pictou County resident wishes to remain anonymous contributed $75,000 contribution over three years. The aim of the campaign is to raise $2.5 million to restore the fully rigged wooden replica ship in time for the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the original Ship Hector in Pictou in 1773.

Cindy MacKinnon, managing director for DEANS, the group administrating the campaign for the Ship Hector Society, said the donation means a lot to the drive.

The campaign hired three full-time staff members to work alongside volunteers to prepare the ship to make the necessary repairs.

To make a donation or view the progress by visiting www.shiphector.ca.