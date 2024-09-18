Ships of 1801 Society Adds Another Show in Antiognish for its Production “Home From the Boston States”

The Ships of 1801 Society has added a performance at the end of the month in Antigonish for its latest production, “Home From the Boston States”.

It will be held on Saturday, September 28th at St. FX University’s Schwartz Auditorium.

Show producer and writer Duncan MacDonald says the show is based on stories from Antigonish Town and County and Inverness County. He says in the 1900’s, shortly before and somewhat after, thousands of young people from Antigonish County left for the Boston States.

MacDonald says the stories from the actors in the production are based on actual accounts or conversations from the period and shared with the producers.