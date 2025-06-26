Ships of 1801 Society`s Keppoch Goes to the Fall Fair shows begin next week

The Ships of 1801 Society is back this summer with its 11th original presentation, this one titled Keppoch Goes to the Fall Fair. Shows are running July3,4, 5 and 6 at the Schwartz School of Business Auditorium at STFX University.

Duncan MacDonald, producer and writer of the show, said it continues the saga of folks on Keppoch Mountain, who were invited to perform at the Fall Fair, much to the chagrin of some of their neighbours.

MacDonald said about 90 per cent of their crew are returnees, with a couple of new faces. He explained they keep trying to tell stories important to Antigonish and surrounding communities of the past to help folks remember the people who came before them.