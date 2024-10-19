Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Shirlyn Donovan Appointed Chief Administrative Officer of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish

Oct 19, 2024 | Local News

 The Municipality of the County of Antigonish recently announced the appointment of Shirlyn Donovan as the Municipality’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective September 16.

Donovan began serving as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer since former CAO Glen Horne’s departure in early July. As CAO, Donovan will oversee the Municipality’s administrative operations, ensure organizational efficiency, and lead strategic initiatives to enhance the community.

Antigonish County Municpal office

Donovan brings over 16 years of municipal government operations experience with the County of Antigonish, serving in roles including Active Living Coordinator, Term Deputy Clerk, and her recent position of Strategic Initiatives Coordinator.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year