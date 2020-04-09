Shopper fined for not providing Safe Social Distancing between Others at New Glasgow Department Store

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers issued a summary offence ticket late yesterday afternoon to a 54-year-old Trenton man for failing to provide a safe social distancing between others at Walmart in the town. The $1,000 fine, under the province’s Health Protection Act, is for failing to comply with regulations of not maintaining a physical distance of two metres or six feet between persons.

Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says police have been authorized to enforce orders under the act to help protect all Nova Scotians against individuals that don’t practice physical distancing and self isolation.