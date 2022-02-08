Listen Live
Late Bus:
Rte 348 in Antigonish, driver Sheena Skinner, serving Antigonish Education Centre, Dr JH Gillis Regional High School, St Andrews Consolidated school, and St Andrew Junior School, will be 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Late Bus:
Rte 431 in Guysborough, driver Tim Haines, serving Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Capacity Issues A Stressor for Health Care Workers at St. Ma...9:58 am | Read Full Article
A local physician says capacity issues at hospitals are one of the stressors facing health care workers during the pandemic. Dr. Tania Sullivan, emergency department site lead and covid medical site lead for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, said the Antigonish health facility experienced capacity issues prior to the pandemic, and those issues are compacted by […]
Pictou County lays out Capital Plan9:49 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County has laid out its capital budgeting plans for the next 5 years. CAO Brian Cullen presented a list of projects that are being funded by the municipality through 2025-2026. The biggest of these is the Rural Broadband Project, the cost of which is spread out over five years. Other projects in the plan […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]