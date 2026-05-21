Shoppers Drug Mart to End Pharmacy Services From a Temporary Facility in District of St. Mary’s June 11th

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s was notified on Monday that Shoppers Drug Mart decided pharmacy services from the temporary modular facility will cease on June 11.

A release from the municipality states, since the closure of the previous pharmacy location in 2025, the Municipality has worked to support continuity of pharmacy services by providing municipal space for the temporary modular facility and by initiating a transparent, province-wide procurement process aimed at securing long-term pharmacy services within the municipality.

The Municipality recognizes the importance of pharmacy services to residents and the significant impact this announcement will have on the community. The release states the municipality remains committed to supporting a fair and open process to encourage long-term pharmacy services within the area.