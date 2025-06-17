Short Track Racing Sensation Bubba Pollard to enter the IWK 250

Bubba Pollard, a North American short track racing superstar, will enter the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis on July 19 at Riverside International Speedway. Pollard will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids sponsored by Toromont Cat as a teammate to Donald Chisholm and Russell Smith, Jr., out of the Nova Racing shop in Antigonish.

Pollard follows a long list of renowned celebrity drivers in the Cat Car for Kids since its debut in 2008, while only two celebrity drivers in 15 tries have bested regional talent

The IWK 250 Super Weekend kicks off Wednesday, July 16, with new-for-’25 the $5k-to-win Dash 4 Cash Pro Stock 75 and the Cross Roads League of Legends. On Thursday, July 17, it’s the IWK 250 Tailgate Party Presented by Coldstream Clear. Friday, July 18, will see the NAPA/Henry’s Auto Parts 100 for the Auto World MASS Sportsman Series and the Maritime Legends Challenge for the Cross Roads Legends Tour. Saturday, July 19, will see the 17th running of the $20k-to-win IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis – the 36th “250” at Riverside.

Tickets will go on sale for the IWK 250 Super Weekend in the coming days. They are available as single-day tickets or in 2-Day or 3-Day Bundles.