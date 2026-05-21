Short Track Racing Superstar Bubba Pollard to be Part of IWK 250 Weekend at Riverside International Speedway in July

Bubba Pollard, a North American short track racing superstar and the Cat Car for Kids celebrity driver in 2025 and 2026, will return to Riverside International Speedway for the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis on July 18.

Besides racing in the IWK 250, Pollard plans to get more seat time at Riverside by entering the 75-lap Dash 4 Cash on Wednesday, July 15 – adding even more excitement to the kick-off event for the IWK 250 Super Weekend, which runs from July 15-18.

The IWK 250 Super Weekend kicks off Wednesday, July 15, with the $5k-to-win Dash 4 Cash Pro Stock 75 and the Cross Roads League of Legends. On Thursday, July 16, it’s the IWK 250 Tailgate Party Presented by Coldstream Clear. Friday, July 17, will see the NAPA/Henry’s Auto Parts 100 for the Auto World MASS Sportsman Series and the Maritime Legends Challenge for the Cross Roads Legends Tour. Saturday, July 18, will see the 18th running of the $20k-to-win IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis – the 37th “250” at Riverside. With the addition of the Dash 4 Cash, more than $178,000 is being offered in prize monies for the IWK 250 Super Weekend – making it one of the richest stock car racing events in Canada and, indeed, on the Eastern seaboard.