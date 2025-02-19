Sidewalk Snow Removal Raised During Antigonish Town Council Meeting

The subject of sidewalk snow removal came up during Tuesday’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council.

During the meeting, council repealed its former ice and snow removal by-law. Town CAO Randy Delorey explained council in the past discussed snow removal around parking meters and banks built up between the curb and sidewalk.

Even without a policy on hand, Delorey noted staff began removing those snow banks along Main Street. In the absence of a policy, Delorey explained staff will monitor and make decisions about when those snow banks need to be removed until a policy is put in place.