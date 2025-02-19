Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Sidewalk Snow Removal Raised During Antigonish Town Council Meeting

Feb 19, 2025 | Local News

The subject of sidewalk snow removal came up during Tuesday’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council.

During the meeting, council repealed its former ice and snow removal by-law. Town CAO Randy Delorey explained council in the past discussed snow removal around parking meters and banks built up between the curb and sidewalk.

Even without a policy on hand, Delorey noted staff began removing  those snow banks along Main Street. In the absence of a policy, Delorey explained staff will monitor and make decisions about when those snow banks need to be removed until a policy is put in place.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year