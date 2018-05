A popular east coast acoustic band has been lined up for the IWK 250 Tailgate Party at Riverside Speedway. Signal Hill, a four man band originally from St. John’s and now based in Halifax will hold a concert at the Track infield on Thursday, July 12th. Fans can also see pro stock race teams practice for the big race, set for Saturday, the 14th

Advance tickets go on sale on the week of June 18th.