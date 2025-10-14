Significant Flooding at Foyer Père Fiset Nursing Home in Chéticamp; 10 residents Temporarily Re-located

A wastewater backup at Foyer Père Fiset Nursing Home in Chéticamp on Wednesday, October 8, caused significant flooding within the facility. Two residential wings were affected, impacting 44 of the 70 residents.

As a result, 10 residents will be temporarily relocated to other long-term facilities in Cape Breton. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Families and next of kin of the affected residents have been notified by staff. A timeline for repairs and for the return of residents to the facility is still being determined.