Significant Quantity of Cash turned into New Glasgow Police

New Glasgow Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a large sum of money that was found in the town last night. Police say a concerned citizen found the cash in the Westside of the New Glasgow area and immediately turned it over to police.

Police are asking the public to share the message of the lost money through social media in hopes of finding the owner. The owner can contact police at (902) 759-7277.

Constable Ken MacDonald, says given the time of year it becomes increasingly important to locate the owner of the money just in time for Christmas. He says police need the public’s help in spreading the word.