Significant Rain Expected Locally Tuesday; Environment Canada Issues Special Weather Statement for Eastern Nova Scotia

We are in for a lot of rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Eastern Nova Scotia, which includes Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties. The national weather forecaster says a low pressure system is expected to rapidly deepen southeast of Nova Scotia on Tuesday, then track eastward to Newfoundland.

Environment Canada says there is some uncertainty in the exact track and strength of this low. However, strong northwesterly winds will increase behind this low on Tuesday evening and persist on Wednesday. Rainfall and wind warnings may be issued in some areas. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm’s are expected, with higher amounts in some areas possible.

Also, large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea water levels are expected, especially along north and western facing coastlines with the high tides Tuesday evening into Wednesday.