Significant Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected Tuesday into Wednesday Morning

Environment Canada is warning of significant rain and wind for mainland Nova Scotia Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement, indicating 30 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected and winds will gust up to 90 kilometres an hour in some areas.

The rain is expected to taper to showers, and winds will diminish overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rainfall warnings may be issued for some areas. Wind warnings are already in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia and may be expanded as the system draws closer.