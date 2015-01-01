Silas Fagnan, Hunter Lambert-Mousseau and Ben Harrington named St. FX Football Players of the Week

X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan is the STFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Fagnan, a 5th year Human Kinetics student from Bonnyville, Alberta led the X-Men to a 36-20 victory over SMU in the AUS semifinal playoff game Saturday. He was named Player of the Game as he threw 4 touchdown passes from 24, 40, 69 and 3 yards. Earlier in the week he was honoured as the AUS most outstanding player and an AUS offensive all-star.

X-Men defensive lineman Hunter Lambert-Mousseau is the STFX Football Defensive Player of the Week. Lambert-Mousseau, a 5th year Human Kinetics student (4th year eligibility) from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario had 5.5 tackles on the X-Men defense in their 36-20 AUS semifinal won over SMU on Saturday, including 4 solo tackles. He had two big sacks for a loss of 14 yards and assisted on another tackle for a loss of one yard.

X-Men returner/receiver Ben Harrington was named the STFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week. Harrington, a fourth year Business student from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia had a big game for the X-Men Saturday in their 36-20 AUS semifinal win over SMU. He averaged 15.2 on 5 punt returns for 76 yards, including a long return of 31 yards, and averaged 18.7 on 3 kickoff returns for 56 yards including a long return of 36 yards. He also had 277 two touchdown catches from 40 and 69 yards.