Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement on Upcom...11:52 am | Read Full Article
Environment Canada is watching a winter storm that is expected to affect the province by mid-week. The national weather forecast has issued a special weather statement for most of Nova Scotia, saying the disturbance should bring between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow, with the strongest wind gusts to 60 kilometres an hour, except near […]
Hockey X-Women Ready for USport Nationals in Montreal11:38 am | Read Full Article
Head Coach of StFX X-Women hockey team says his squad is looking forward to taking on the nation’s best. The X Women are on the road to Montreal for the U Sports national Tournament, kicking off on Thursday. When asked what it will take for his team to see some success at nationals, X coach […]
St. FX Captures Silver at Final 8 Men’s Basketball Cha...11:45 am | Read Full Article
It is a game that will be talked about for years. It took double overtime to settle the National Men’s University Basketball Championship in Halifax, as the Carleton Ravens downed the host St. FX X-Men 109-104. The win was viewed by more than 9,000 fans at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, part of a contingent of more […]