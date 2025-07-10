Listen Live

Singer-Songwriter and Antigonish Native Josee Champoux Pleased with the Path of Her Music Career

Jul 10, 2025 | Local News

Singer-Songwriter and Antigonish native Josee Champoux is looking to make her mark in country-rock.  She has been in Nashville for almost three years now, writing and recording music.  Champoux is back in the Martimes performing, including an appearance this afternoon on the Emerging Artist Stage at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Prince Edward Island.

Josee Champoux

Champoux says she’s pleased with the path her career is going.
Champoux has three songs out, and a duet with Miles Balley.
Champoux is a graduate of the Holland College School of Performing Arts in Charlottetown and the Berklee College of Music in Boston with a degree in songwriting.


