SiRT Investigating Incident in Pictou Landing First Nation following the Discharge of a Firearm by the RCMP

The Serious Incident Response Team says it is investigating an occurrance at the Pictou Landing First Nation involving the discharge of a firearm by the RCMP which resulted in serious injury.

RCMP were called to the scene on Harbourview Crescent late New Year’s Eve where a man was allegedly threatening to harm himself and others with a weapon. He was also allegedly involved in a domestic assault.

Two officers were approached by the man. Officers discharged a conducted energy weapon and a firearm, striking and injuring him.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man remains in hospital.