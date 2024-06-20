SiRT Rules No Reasonable Grounds that a Pictou County RCMP Committed a Criminal Offence

The Director of the Serious Incident Response Team or SIRT found no reasonable grounds to believe that a member of the RCMP committed a criminal offence in connection with serious injuries sustained by two people in a motor vehicle collision in Pictou County.

In the early afternoon of March 30th a RCMP officer was conducting traffic enforcement in Pictou. The officer attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle with a damaged tire and rim. The female driver did not stop and drove away at high rates of speed, driving through stop signs, passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road, and driving erratically. The officer pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens activated, but soon after lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently collided head-on with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The drivers of both vehicles suffered significant injuries.