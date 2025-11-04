SiRT Rules there are no grounds to Charge a New Glasgow Regional Police Officer in Connection with an Incident in April

The Director of the Serious Incident Response Team found no reasonable grounds to believe that a New Glasgow Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury sustained by an adult male.

On the afternoon of April 27, 2025, a New Glasgow Regional Police officer activated the lights and sirens of their police vehicle as they attempted to stop a truck on Temperance Street in New Glasgow that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. The driver of the truck was driving while his license was suspended, did not stop and accelerated through a stop sign, nearly causing a collision. The officer turned off his lights and sirens and continued to follow the truck while maintaining some distance. The truck continued to travel at a high rate of speed, ultimately running another stop sign and colliding with a taxi. The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot. The officer located the driver shortly after. Following the arrest, the male was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone. No one in the taxi was injured.

SiRT received a referral from the New Glasgow Regional Police the same day and started its investigation.