SiRT to Investigate following a Two Vehicle Collision in Pictou

The RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision resulting in serious injuries that occurred in Pictou.

On Saturday, just after 2 p.m., an RCMP Officer attempted to pull over a black Hyundai Elantra on Albert Street in Pictou for suspected impaired driving. The car did not stop and continued on through several streets. The officer followed the vehicle at a distance and noticed the driver failed to stop at multiple stop signs.

Moments later, the Elantra collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe at the corner Church Street and West River Road.

The driver and sole occupant of the Santa Fe, a 55-year-old woman of Pictou, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver and sole occupant of the Elantra, a 21-year-old woman of Pictou, was transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Elantra was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police. A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and the intersection was closed for several hours.

At this time, information and evidence gathered at the scene indicates that alcohol may have been a factor.

The collision has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT). SiRT independently investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia