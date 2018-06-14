SiRT to Investigate Sydney area Incident

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating what led to a 22-year-old female sustaining serious injuries over the weekend.

A release from SIRT states Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a call from concerned family members about a female who threatened to run into oncoming traffic at Exit 4, Frenchvale on Hwy #125 on June 10 at around approximately 10:30 p.m.

Poolice stated the female was confused and incoherent and police arrested her under provisions of the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act.

The female fled custody after arriving at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment, jumped over a pony wall and landed on the roof below, which she then jumped off, resulting in two broken legs and two compressed discs.