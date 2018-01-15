SiRT clears RCMP of Wrongdoing for an incident in Waycobah last Summer

The Province’s Serious Incident Response Team has cleared the RCMP of wrongdoing in an incident that resulted in a 17 year old fracturing her ankle. SiRT announced Friday that on August 23rd, the RCMP arrested an intoxicated female in Waycobah after complaints were called in by the home owner.

The young female was believed to be highly intoxicated and RCMP placed her under arrest for breach of the peace and, under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act, for making suicidal threats.

The next morning, she was taken to the Strait Richmond Hospital for assessment of her mental condition. While there, she revealed she was experiencing pain in her leg. An X-ray taken of her leg showed her ankle to be broken. The ankle is believed to have been broken while the female was kicking her cell door. SiRT rules that “in these circumstances, there are no grounds to consider any charges against the arresting officer.”