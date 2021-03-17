Sisters of St. Martha Contribute $500,000 to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s The Time is Now Campaign

It is a big boost for the local hospital foundation.

The Sisters of St. Martha recently donated $500,000 to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Foundation’s The Time is Now endowment campaign. Sister Brendalee Boisvert said they are entrusting the foundation to put a focus on palliative care.

Boisvert said the sisters want the campaign to continue and decided to help reach the goal.

Wayne Ezekiel, chair of the foundation, said the Sisters started the hospital and wanted to make

sure people in need of palliative care are in a good environment with the right people and equipment around them.

He said they have nothing specific earmarked for the funds but they are looking at their options.

The St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation is nearing its goal for the Time is Now Campaign.

