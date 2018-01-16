Sisters of St. Martha launches Martha Ministry of Spirituality

closed Bethany Centre in the Motherhouse. For the past 45 years, Bethany Centre provided a variety of retreats and programs. The Sisters of St. Martha are beginning to take steps in preparation of moving from the Motherhouse to the Shannex complex next door. In December, the Sistersclosed Bethany Centre in the Motherhouse. For the past 45 years, Bethany Centre provided a variety of retreats and programs.

This month, the Sisters of St. Martha are launching the Martha Ministry of Spirituality. Congregation Leader Sister Brendalee Boisvert says it will incorporate many of the programs offered through Bethany Centre.

For bookings, call 902-863-4726 or email spirituality.bethany@themarthas.com

The move from the Motherhouse to the Shannex complex is expected to take place in early March.