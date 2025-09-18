Listen Live

Sisters of St. Martha to have a Welcoming Afternoon at the Bethany Property this Weekend

Sep 18, 2025 | Local News

The Sisters of St. Martha Antigonish is hosting a welcoming afternoon at the Bethany property on Sunday, September 21, from 1-4 p.m..

People are welcome to stroll through the highlights of the property, with maps and brochures available. There will also be a welcome and peace prayer at 1:30, guided hikes along the contemplative trail at 2 and 3, weather permitting. There will also be a scavenger hunt for the youngsters.

(Sisters of St. Martha websites photo)

Sister Joanne O’Regan, general secretary for the Sisters of St. Martha Antigonish, said it is a special day for the sisters.

Aside from that, O’Regan said it also marks the 125th year for the sisters, and September 21 will be the anniversary of the opening of the Bethany Centennial Garden.

 


