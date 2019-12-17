Site Chosen for proposed Dog Park in Antigonish

A dog park is on its way.

During Monday’s regular meeting of Council for the Town of Antigonish, council heard a staff presentation regarding the site selection for the proposed dog park. The site chosen is behind the Club 60 building beside Columbus Field. The town previously set aside $10,000 for the project.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said residents have been asking about a dog park for some time, noting councillor William Cormier brought it up some time ago and it took three years to get the project to where it is now.

Boucher said if estimates come back higher than the $10,000, there is nothing stopping them from adding to those funds or allocating money from next year’s budget.