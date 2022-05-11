Six Candidates to seek Vacant District 2 Seat on Inverness County Council

There will be six names on the ballot in next month’s Inverness County District 2 special election.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file their nomination papers for the June 4th vote.

Candidates running for the District 2 seat on Inverness County Council include Alfred Aucoin, Shaun Bennett, John Carmichael, Seph Peters, Blair W. Phillips and Rob Romard

Voting will be electronically, via telephone or the internet. The election was called following the death of Councillor and Warden Laurie Cranton in March.

District 2 includes the communities of the Margarees, St.-Joseph-du-Moine and Grand Étang.