Six Municipalities in Pictou County Pledge $224,000 in Capital Funding for New SPCA facility in Stellarton

The six municipalities in Pictou County have committed $224,000 in capital funding towards the new Nova Scotia SPCA facility in Stellarton.

The Muncipality of Pictou County and the Towns of New Glasgow, Pictou, Stellarton, Trenton and Westville announced their contribution to the new home for North Nova SPCA, currently under construction at an event Thursday.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says great things happen when members of their communities come together to do something purposeful that many generations can benefit from. However she says in this case, this building is not for us, but for our pets that we all love and deeply care for.

The CEO of the Nova Scotia SPCA Elizabeth Muprhy says it’s a wonderful gift, but a significant symbol of commitment from the municipalities to the animals and pet families of their communities.

The new building is larger, centrally located and will include an enforcement office, a new veterinary hospital, and a new social enterprise thrift store. It will serve animals in need in Picotu, Antigonish and Guysborough counties. The thrift store will generate revenue to subsidize the facility and provide additional volunteer opportunities.