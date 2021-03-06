There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. Another is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The four remaining infections are in Central Zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other three are close contacts to previously reported cases.

Premier Iain Rankin says the case count is a little higher, but adds none of the new cases are from unknown sources. He says the numbers reinforce the importance of being tested and adhering to public health guidelines.

There are 29 active cases of the virus. Two of those are in hospital, one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,404 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.