Six New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There are six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries in Nova Scotia since Friday.

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say three of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation. There are also two cases in Western Zone and one in Northern Zone, all related to travel.

Nova Scotia has 12 active cases of the virus, one person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,309 tests on Friday, 2,407 tests on Saturday, 1,987 tests on Sunday and 1,607 tests on Monday.