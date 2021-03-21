There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other two new cases are in Eastern Zone and both related to travel outside the Atlantic region.

Nova Scotia now has 21 active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,585 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.