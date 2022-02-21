Six people injured, three taken to hospital in an Eight Vehicle Crash on Highway 104 at Monastery Sunday

The Antigonish RCMP is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday morning on Highway 104 at Monastery.

Police say a transport truck was travelling east on Highway 104 when the driver lost control, struck a guard rail and jack-knifed in the road. It was then struck by another transport truck and six passenger vehicles. All eight vehicle sustained varying degrees of damage. There were whiteout conditions at the time of the collision.

Six people from the six passenger vehicles were injured, three were transported by EHS to a local hospital. The other three were treated at the scene and released. The drivers of the trucks weren’t injured.

Highway 104 was closed for about four hours while vehicles were towed away and debris was cleared.