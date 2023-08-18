Six People Transported to Hospital from Single Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a serious crash that occurred on Gairloch Road in Union Centre.

Police, fire and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 11:45 Thursday evening. RCMP officers learned that a Kia Rio was travelling on Gairloch Road, when it left the highway, went through a ditch, across a private property and came to rest in a tree line.

All six occupants of the Rio suffered injuries, ranging from minor to life-threatening, and were transported to hospital.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Gairloch Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.