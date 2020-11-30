Sixteen New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Fifteen of the new cases are in the Central Zone. The other is a school-based case that was reported on Sunday evening, connected to Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, in the Western Zone. There are now 138 active cases of the virus in the province.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3.054 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

Since October first, Nova Scotia has had 47,457 negative test results, 216 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.