Skate park collective discusses plans with town and county council

Following the announcement by Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Collective of a land lease agreement with StFX University for a skate park in town, the collective met with the town and county’s joint council on Wednesday to discuss the progress and future of the facility.

County warden Owen McCarron said the overall message was one of a need for everyone to work together and be behind the park.

McCarron said the plan is to work closely with the collective as they move forward. The county has not made any commitments in terms of dollar amounts but McCarron said county council is committed to helping fund the facility.

The space for the park is located near the former Antigonish County Municipal building. The estimated budget for the project is around $700,000.