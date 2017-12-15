Skateboard Park proposal for Heatherton Community Centre turned down

A skateboard park won’t be coming to the Heatherton Community Centre.

The Community Centre’s Board of Directors announced that based on feedback received, it passed a motion to deny the use of a parcel of land on the property to build the skateboard park. The suggestion of an outdoor skateboard facility at the community centre was made by a group of local residents called the Heatherton and Area Recreation and Skateboard Association.

The organization’s President Matt Schumacher says the decision by the board is a disappointment and a setback. However, he says the association will regroup and meet in the New Year to discuss its future direction.

Schumacher believes the Skateboard Park would be a huge draw for both youth and adults alike.