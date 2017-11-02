Skilled Trade Centre at Richmond Academy Progressing Well

Back in April, it was announced that funding from the province would be put towards the expansion of skilled trade centres in the province, including Richmond Academy. It is aimed to give students greater opportunities to follow a career path in apprenticeships through the trades.

During last evening’s Strait Regional School Board meeting, it was announced that everything was moving on schedule with Richmond Academy development. Director of Operations, Paul Landry offers insight into what will be taught in these spaces:

Landry says that the next step will be to issue tenders for the project, with groundbreaking taking place in the coming weeks. Landry says the goal is to have the trade centre open by September 2018.