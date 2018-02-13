Skilled Trades Centre at Richmond Education Centre and Academy on Track for Fall Opening

budget according to the Strait Regional School Board’s Acting Director of Operations. Work is moving along in the construction of a skilled trades centre at Richmond Education Centre and Academy. The project is moving ahead on time and onbudget according to the Strait Regional School Board’s Acting Director of Operations.

Paul Landry says that there have been a few delays in the project, but everything is progressing nicely for the expected opening date in the fall:

Landry says that the board aims to have the Skilled Trades Centre opened in September for the start of the 2018-19 school year.