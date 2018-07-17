Small Propane Leak Detected Over the Weekend at St. FX University

There was a small propane leak on the St. FX University campus over the weekend. University officials say it involved a tank behind the Keating Centre Saturday morning. The school says the propane tank pressure regulator failed which caused over pressurization of the propane piping at the tank. The safety value opened to relieve the line pressure, venting the excess pressure of propane into the atmosphere. St. FX security officials contacted the propane emergency number and 911 was called. Police and fire officials arrived on the scene. Propane technicians were called to the site and repairs were made to the system
