Smell of Smoke detected in Eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton; Smoke Comes from Wildfires Elsewhere in Nova Scotia

Residents in a number of local communities woke up to the smell of smoke this morning.

Fire departments in Pictou, Antigonish and Inverness Counties responded to calls and investigated their areas for possible fires. So far, no fires have been discovered. In some areas, the concern was also prompted by lightning activity overnight.

Facebook posts from the Antigonish, Havre Boucher and Westville fire departments say the smoke is coming from forest fires elsewhere in the province.

The Westville Fire and Rescue Department say if you smell smoke that resembles a campfire today and can’t see a defined location where it’s coming from, there’s a good chance it’s related to the wildfires In other parts of Nova Scotia.