Smile Cookie Campaign to Support Jax Mac Foundation

Antigonish County residents will be supporting a local foundation simply by buying a cookie. The annual Smile Cookie Campaign is on this week at Tim Hortons Restaurants.

Proceeds from Smile Cookie sales at Tims locations in Antigonish and the Bayside Travel Centre will go the Jax Mac Foundation. The Foundation was created by local resident Joey MacDonald and his family following the death of his teenage son Jaxson a few years ago.

MacDonald says they are delighted the foundation is the beneficiary of Smile Cookie sales again in 2025

MacDonald says last year, the foundation handed out over $162,000 in grant money and more than $42,000 in scholarships to Canadian youth.