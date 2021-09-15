This year Tim Horton’s is donation all proceeds to St Martha’s Hospital. Show your support by purchasing a smile. No tax after 6 cookies.
The Warden for the County of Antigonish says it`s going to be a busy fall for the municipality. Along with council giving official approval to exploring the possibility of consolidating with the Town of Antigonish into one regional government following a meeting on Monday, Warden Owen McCarron said staff plan to speak with the Department […]
With two new MLA`s to the area, the Antigonish County Warden says he happy to see there are two cabinet ministers serving the two local ridings. The first order of business following the recent provincial election, said Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron is sending a letter of congratulations to newly elected MLAs Michelle Thompson in Antigonish […]
The StFX men’s and women’s soccer teams both found a place in the USports national rankings this week. The Mens team, with a 2-0 record, landed in the number nine position while the Women’s team, also 2-0, was ranked 10th. Both teams are on the road this weekend, taking on Moncton on Saturday and UNB […]