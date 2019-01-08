Snow and Rain Mix expected for Nova Scotia Wednesday

We’re in for some messy weather tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying a low pressure system approaching from the west will move into the region Wednesday, tracking northeastward to lie north of Prince Edward Island by Thursday evening. Snow ahead of this system will begin tonight over southwestern Nova Scotia; reaching Cape Breton by Wednesday morning. The changeover to rain will follow the same pattern. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Wednesday morning along mainland Nova Scotia, resulting in poor driving conditions during the commute into work.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected in western Nova Scotia and 10 to 15 centimetres in eastern sections. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetes are possible, with higher amounts along the Atlantic coast. The storm will also bring strong southeasterly winds. Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday night.